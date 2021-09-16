Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to Host ‘Jeopardy’ Through Remainder of 2021

Jeopardy remains in search of a permanent host, but the game show has lined up two people to share hosting duties for the remainder of the year.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will serve as hosts of the syndicated show for the rest of 2021, Jeopardy announced via Twitter on Thursday. Bialik taped three weeks’ worth of episodes beginning in late August following the firing of host/executive producer Mike Richards, and she and Jennings — the winningest player in the show’s history and the first guest host to fill in for Alex Trebek following his death — will carry the show through the rest of 2021.

Bialik’s episodes will run from Sept. 20 through Nov. 5; following that, Jennings and Bialik will split hosting duties as their schedules allow. Bialik also stars in Fox’s sitcom Call Me Kat, which has yet to begin production on its second season.

Richards, who became executive producer of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune in 2019, was named as Trebek’s replacement in August, shortly before the show began taping episodes for the 2021-22 season. Bialik was tapped to host primetime specials, including the upcoming Jeopardy National College Championship.

After The Ringer‘s Claire McNear surfaced sexist comments Richards made on a podcast (while he was exec producer of CBS’ The Price Is Right) — and amid social media displeasure over the process by which the show’s EP got the hosting job — Jeopardy producer Sony removed Richards as host. He stayed on as executive producer for a time, though he was eventually let go from that role as well on Aug. 31 after more allegations surfaced about his treatment of staff at The Price Is Right. Michael Davies is overseeing Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune in the interim.