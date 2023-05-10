Conor McGregor Attempts Unlikely UFC Comeback in Netflix’s ‘McGregor Forever’ Trailer

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor attempts to prove the skeptics wrong as he gears up for a comeback in the first full trailer for the forthcoming Netflix docuseries McGregor Forever.

The spot released Tuesday focuses on the Ultimate Fighting Championship standout’s attempt to return to fighting after suffering a broken leg during his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Netflix’s McGregor Forever will consist of four hour-long episodes.

“I’ve been fighting my entire life,” the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion says in the footage. “It’s what I was put here to do.”

The trailer shows McGregor recovering in a hospital bed from the fateful bout, along with pundits speculating on whether he is still capable of competing at an elite level. The video also includes happier scenes, both in the ring and in his personal life, such as the 34-year-old Dublin-born athlete celebrating family moments with fiancée Dee Devlin.

“I don’t let defeat faze me,” he says. “The true champions rise again.”

McGregor Forever is directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra. Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Audie Attar, Peter Berg and Matt Goldberg are executive producers.

A previously released clip showed McGregor grappling with what his life might be like if he is unable to continue fighting. McGregor explained about suffering his leg injury, “Part of me is thinking, ‘Jesus, imagine it was just taken from me like that.’ I would be a different person, and it was a bit scary, to be honest.”

McGregor Forever launches May 17 on Netflix.