Media Res Taps Michael McCormick to Lead Physical Production (Exclusive)

The Morning Show and Pachinko producer Media Res has hired Michael McCormick as its head of physical production.

McCormick will oversee all production on all of Media Res’ projects, including the next seasons of Apple TV+’s Morning Show and Pachinko. He’ll also head up physical production of series and films under the recently launched Media Res Nonfiction.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael McCormick to Media Res,” CEO Michael Ellenberg said in a statement. “McCormick’s unique experience, perspective and expertise, drawing from the best of television and film, make him the perfect executive to oversee production for Media Res.”

Said McCormick, “I am very excited to be joining a company that is filled with smart and talented people and that has built an amazing reputation of creating critically acclaimed and groundbreaking content. I look forward to overseeing the physical production elements of these remarkable productions.”

McCormick comes to Media Res from MGM, where he was head of scripted TV physical production. His purview there included Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, FX’s Fargo and Netflix’s forthcoming series Wednesday, among others.

Prior to MGM, McCormick was senior vp physical production at Universal Studios, where he oversaw films ranging from Jurassic World to Mamma Mia. He has also worked at Sony and Disney over the course of his career.

Media Res’ productions also include HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage, Apple’s upcoming climate change anthology Extrapolations and Prime Video’s I’m a Virgo.