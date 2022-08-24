Meet the Press Shakeup: David P. Gelles Named Executive Producer of NBC Sunday Show, John Reiss Shifts to Streaming Spinoff

The longest-running TV show in America is getting a new executive producer ahead of its 75th anniversary.

David P. Gelles will take over as EP of NBC’s Meet the Press on Sept. 1, with the program’s current EP John Reiss shifting to a full-time role as EP of Meet the Press Reports, the streaming spinoff of the political program on NBC News Now.

Chuck Todd serves as the anchor on both programs.

“David intuitively understands the core of what we do at Meet the Press, which is not to simply put on a good show every Sunday,” said Todd Wednesday. “It’s to put on a show that gets to the crux of our political reality and unpacks its relevance on our viewers’ lives in a way that nobody else can.”

The change at the Sunday public affairs show, which will mark its 75th anniversary on TV in November, was announced to staff by Reiss and Meet the Press senior VP Carrie Budoff Brown in emails Wednesday morning.

Gelles joins Meet the Press after most recently working at CNN, where he developed and oversaw D.C.-based programming for the CNN+ streaming service. Before CNN+ (which was shut down after just a few weeks), he was EP of CNN’s politics and special events coverage and was a senior broadcast producer on The Situation Room. He is also a veteran of NBC News, having worked as a producer on Today and Rock Center.

Reiss, meanwhile, joined Meet the Press in 2014 and helped spearhead its expansion to MSNBC and streaming, as well as projects like the Meet the Press Film Festival. He worked as a producer for Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News before joining the Sunday show.

“Not only does [Gelles] bring considerable political expertise — he has overseen all of CNN’s political and special events programming since 2016 — but he also has a flair for the entrepreneurial, taking the lead on the creation and development of four marquee shows on CNN+,” Budoff Brown wrote in her email. “This mix of Washington savvy and dedication to finding unique ways to reach new audiences is why I know he’ll be a terrific next partner for Chuck and leader for the Sunday team on the road ahead.”

Reiss noted to staff in his note that he will be staying in the picture at NBC News Now, which has been a top priority for NBC News president Noah Oppenheim.

“For the past few months I’ve been talking with Noah, Carrie and Chuck about what my next role here should be, and I’m enormously grateful to be staying with the Meet the Press team, the place I’ve called home for so long — now as the executive producer for one of the many new platforms this team has created, Meet the Press Reports,” Reiss wrote in his note. “So, while I’m going, I’m not going very far. Noah and Carrie have made a commitment to MTPR, and I’ll be concentrating on growing and expanding that platform. I’ll also be working on some other projects that I hope will involve many of the people on the receiving end of this email.”

“In three decades covering politics, it’s hard to pick a more turbulent period than the last eight years. So all I can say is, thank goodness we had John Reiss,” Todd said. “I can’t imagine a steadier partner to have had on Sundays over during this tumultuous period of politics. John’s sixth sense for what makes a good news broadcast, and an unflappable devotion he has to good storytelling, have kept us a step ahead of our peers for six years now. John is a producer’s producer and a storyteller at heart, I can’t wait to see where he takes Meet the Press Reports.”

You can read Budoff Brown and Reiss’ memos, below.

From Carrie Budoff Brown:

Subject: ‘Meet the Press’ Executive Producer

Team,

As John takes the reins of Meet the Press Reports, it is my pleasure to introduce – or reintroduce, for some of you – David P. Gelles as the next executive producer of Meet the Press. He will step into the role beginning next Thursday, Sept. 1.

Many of you may know David from his time at NBC News, including the TODAY and Rock Center teams before joining CNN in 2013. For those that don’t, he is in many ways a quintessential fit for MTP. Not only does he bring considerable political expertise — he has overseen all of CNN’s political and special events programming since 2016 — but he also has a flair for the entrepreneurial, taking the lead on the creation and development of four marquee shows on CNN+. This mix of Washington savvy and dedication to finding unique ways to reach new audiences is why I know he’ll be a terrific next partner for Chuck and leader for the Sunday team on the road ahead.

As I shared on the call, John’s new role is a big step for us as a brand and I take it as an encouraging show of support from leadership that we’re able to dedicate a singular leader to Meet the Press Reports. I know how hard the whole team has worked to make the show a reality, and it’s my hope that this new structure will begin to ease some of the very real constraints around staffing and workload we’ve experienced in recent seasons.

John has led the Sunday team with passion, grace, and tremendous skill over the last eight years and he would leave big shoes to fill no matter the role — so I know I speak for the whole team when I say we look forward to his continued leadership on MTPR and our burgeoning audio efforts.

Please join me in congratulating David and welcoming him to the MTP family.

Carrie

# # #

From John Reiss:

Subject: My next steps at MTP

All I had planned to do was say hello.

Almost exactly eight years ago as I was walking down a hallway past a 30 Rock guest office, I realized, hey, there’s Chuck Todd. Go in and say hi. By the time I walked out, Chuck had asked if I might consider becoming the executive producer of Meet the Press. Um, yes, I’d consider that.

And thus began eight of the most productive, enjoyable and fulfilling years of my 28 spent at NBC News.

It’s now time for me to move on. For the past few months I’ve been talking with Noah, Carrie and Chuck about what my next role here should be, and I’m enormously grateful to be staying with the Meet the Press team, the place I’ve called home for so long – now as the executive producer for one of the many new platforms this team has created, Meet the Press Reports.

So, while I’m going, I’m not going very far. Noah and Carrie have made a commitment to MTPR, and I’ll be concentrating on growing and expanding that platform. I’ll also be working on some other projects that I hope will involve many of the people on the receiving end of this email.

Working for Meet the Press has been among the most rewarding experiences of my career, an eight-year teachable moment. The research conducted for this broadcast is a weekly miracle. The production values are unparalleled. And we have a moderator who always pushes us to do more, to do better, to do smarter. All of you have made it a privilege to call Meet the Press home.

I’ve also learned a few things in this job. I’ve learned that viewers pause their DVR’s to study five-color graphics that never should appear on TV in the first place and that there’s always time for sports talk while we’re looking at elements. I’ve also learned that as hard as it is to wake up at 3:15 on Sunday mornings, it’s an honor to be with this team an hour later and help produce the best Sunday morning public affairs broadcast in the business. Meet the Press isn’t the longest-running show in television history for nothing.

Finally, though I’m not going to thank every recipient of this email individually (I’ll do that in person), I do want to say I’m forever grateful to Chuck, my partner in this journey, for making me an offer I couldn’t refuse. It’s been an honor, my friend, and it’s been a privilege working with all of you. And the best part? The best part is there’s more to come.

John

# # #