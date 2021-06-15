Megan Boone Exiting ‘The Blacklist’

One of the two leads of The Blacklist is departing.

Megan Boone will exit the NBC series with the conclusion of season eight. The season finale is scheduled to air June 23, and the Universal TV/Sony Pictures TV drama has been renewed for a ninth season.

NBC declined comment on Boone’s departure.

Boone and James Spader have formed the central relationship on The Blacklist from its beginning. She plays Elizabeth Keen, a young FBI agent who joins a task force working with Spader’s Raymond “Red” Reddington, a former intelligence officer turned criminal, in tracking down criminals both the bureau and Reddington have an interest in capturing.

The current season has seen Elizabeth become a criminal in her own right and target Reddington, culminating a long game in which she sought to avenge Red killing her mother.

Boone made the show’s producers aware of her decision earlier in the season, so there will be a conclusion to Elizabeth’s story in the final two episodes that circles back to why Red took such an interest in the young agent at the show’s outset.

The Blacklist was a breakout role for Boone, who recurred on NBC’s Law & Order: Los Angeles in 2010-11 and had a handful of TV and film roles before landing the show. She also plays a role in Amazon’s The Underground Railroad.

With Boone’s departure, Spader, Harry Lennix and Diego Klattenhoff are the sole remaining members of The Blacklist‘s original cast heading into season nine.

Deadline first reported the news.