Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries in the Works

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment.

Time Studios and Roc Nation are teaming on a multiple-part documentary series that will trace the Grammy-winning musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights.

Nneka Onuorah, who has worked with the likes of President Obama and Lizzo, will direct the series. A network/platform is not yet attached.

The project will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation. The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Time Studios’ Ian Orefice, Hammonds, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck will exec produce alongside Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Lori York. Director Onuorah will also be credited as an EP.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Perez said. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

Megan previously was included on Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The doc becomes the latest for Time Studios, who previously produced Netflix’s Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy for Netflix, Aretha Franklin concert doc Amazing Grace and John Lewis: Good Trouble.

For her part, Onuorah directed President Obama in Higher Ground’s scripted/documentary hybrid comedy The G Word for Netflix and Amazon’s competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, among others. She’s known for her debut feature, The Same Difference.