How That Megan Thee Stallion ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Happened

[This story contains spoilers for episode three of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, “The People vs. Emil Blonsky.”]

While superhero cameos have become the Marvel norm, the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law welcomes a different kind of guest star: superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion, playing herself.

The appearance comes when Dennis Bukowski, a fellow lawyer and rival to Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), is suing an Asgardian shapeshifter for damages after she took the form of Megan Thee Stallion and pretended to be his girlfriend, hustling him for nearly $200,000. The real rapper then makes an appearance in the courtroom, and in the episode’s post-credit scene, hires She-Hulk as her own lawyer and the two dance it out.

So how did that A-list moment come to be? It was all thanks to Jameela Jamil, who had a relationship with Megan after the two worked together on HBO Max’s Legendary.

“I was preparing to come and do this when I was filming Legendary season two, and I just asked her and she turned out to be a huge Marvel fan,” Jamil told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s Hollywood premiere on Aug. 15. “I just had a feeling she’d be a great actor because she’s good at everything, and she absolutely smashed it. I could not have been prouder or more in awe of her and she brings out something in Tatiana that no one has ever seen before —Tatiana has moves. It’s ridiculous.”

“Megan’s just one of the highlights of the whole show for me,” said the actress, who plays super-powered influencer villain Titania in the series. “Every time someone’s been asking me, ‘What’s your favorite thing from the show?’ I haven’t been able to say yet because it’s not out, but it’s Megan.”

Head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao said when the team was writing the episode, they just knew “we needed a famous, successful and beautiful woman” and went through many names before Jamil suggested Megan.

“The moment she brought her up we said, ‘OK, that’s it, we’re done, there’s nobody else. If she’s willing to do it, we’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen,'” recalled Gao.

“She looks amazing on camera, she’s so cute and she was having so much fun; she’s so game to play and how great is that tag?” the EP added of the twerking scene. “Tatiana said that she thinks it’s the single most important scene in the MCU and I agree with her, it really is. It’s the single most important scene in all of the MCU.”

Director and fellow EP Kat Coiro said although they were all excited the rapper was going to appear on the show, Maslany was especially hyped, and the team indulged her fandom: “We actually added that dancing scene at the last minute to make some of her dreams come true.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.