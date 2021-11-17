Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Ellen’

Meghan Markle is set to make her first daytime talk show appearance in years with The Ellen Show for Thursday’s episode.

While Markle did regular daytime and late night talk show rounds as an actress, most notably in USA’s legal drama Suits, that ceased after she joined the Royal family and became The Duchess of Sussex. Thursday’s sit down with DeGeneres not only marks her first major TV talk show interview in years, but first major TV appearance since her and husband Prince Harry’s March sitdown with Oprah Winfrey.

In a clip of The Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance, Markle reminisced about her early days as an actress auditioning on the Warner Bros. lot, which included having to attend auditions in a car that “had a life of its own.”

“I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and, at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door. So after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out,” she explains. “That’s how I would come to and fro.'”

When asked by DeGeneres if anyone ever caught her unusual entry, Markle replied, “No, I would play it off. I’d go, ‘Oh, I’m just looking for my resume, highlighters for my script. Maybe it’s back there,’ and then crawl in and close it.”

In a tweet teasing Markle’s appearance, Ellen wrote, “A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow.”

Noting herself in the clip how much has changed, Markle told DeGeneres, “I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say, ‘break a leg, I hope you get it.’ So, driving today was very different.”

Markle’s full Ellen Show interview will air 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday.