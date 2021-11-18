Meghan Markle Reveals How She and Prince Harry Spent Halloween Night Before Going Public With Relationship

Meghan Markle went incognito at a Toronto Halloween party for the final night ahead of her and Harry’s public announcement of their relationship.

During her Thursday appearance on Ellen, which was just announced on Wednesday, The Duchess of Sussex and co-founder of nonprofit Archewell offered a glimpse into how the couple, who have been married for three years, maintained secrecy around their relationship prior to their formal dating announcement. That included obscuring their identities underneath elaborate costumes during a post-apocalyptic Halloween party.

The Duke came to visit Markle in Toronto, the former Suits actress recalled, along with his cousin Eugenie and her eventual husband, and the four went out to have fun while remaining completely unrecognizable. “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” Markle said. “We had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just have one final fun night out.”

Since stepping back from their positions as working members of the royal family in March, the historically private duo have been able to do more things publicly as a traditional couple instead of royal representatives, something host Ellen DeGeneres acknowledged the couple could do this past Halloween. But Markle revealed they chose to stay in for a family-focused night that didn’t go so well for either of their children, Archie or Lili.

“We were home and we saw you guys, which was great,” Markle said of seeing Ellen and Portia de Rossi, their neighbors. “But no, we wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes.”

During her appearance, Markle also spoke about her children’s book, The Bench, which was based on a poem she wrote for her husband on Father’s Day. “It was about my observation of him and you know, him being a dad, which was the most beautiful thing to watch and, and that was really the intention of it.”

Markle says that after she shared it with friends and others the couple are close with, they told of how it “resonated” with them for its representation and “sweet love stories,” encouraging her to turn it into a book. The inclusive element was particularly important to Markle, who shared that she remembered being young and not always seeing someone who looked like her.

“[I] then made sure that [it had] all of those pieces of it,” Markle said. “Especially the softer side of masculinity, the softer side of fatherhood, to be able to see that and try to include it all in there and make sure everyone felt like they could see themselves in these pages.”