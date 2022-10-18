Meghan Markle Says She Felt “Objectified” While on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Meghan Markle is opening up about why she decided to quit the NBC game show Deal or No Deal.

During the most recent episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, she spoke about her 34-episode stint that began in 2006 on the Howie Mandel-hosted series. Deal or No Deal involved contestants being presented with 26 briefcases, each held by a different identically dressed female model, and trying to guess which held the most money.

Markle — who up until that point had landed small roles on shows including General Hospital — recalled feeling grateful that Deal or No Deal helped her pay her bills while she continued to pursue an acting career, and she called the show a “fascinating” experience. She explained that she studied acting at Northwestern University but had also pursued coursework in international relations and that her time on Deal or No Deal made her miss being valued “specifically for my brain.”

She said about the show, “We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.” Markle, who would later play a main role throughout seven seasons of USA Network legal drama Suits, remembered a woman who was part of Deal or No Deal’s team advising her before going out onstage: “Markle, suck it in.”

In explaining why she ultimately quit the game show, Markle said, “I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was: not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me. But that wasn’t the focus of why we were there, and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype.”

An NBC representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.