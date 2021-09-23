Meghan Rafferty Named Executive Producer of ‘NBC Nightly News’

NBC’s flagship evening newscast has a new executive producer.

Meghan Rafferty has been named ep of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, effective immediately. Rafferty had been senior broadcast producer on the program for the past 2 years, and was the interim ep following the departure of Jenn Suozzo last month (Suozzo left to join CNN).

In addition to producing the nightly program, Rafferty will “also be tasked with steering and expanding the Nightly brand across its many platforms alongside Executive in Charge, Janelle Rodriguez,” according to a memo to staff from NBC News president Noah Oppenheim Thursday.

“Meghan has done a phenomenal job at the helm of the newscast during the last month,” Oppenheim added. “She is a respected, trusted, exemplary leader with the keen news instincts and innovative vision that have been a huge part of Nightly’s recent successes and, in this new role, will help propel the broadcast to the next level.”

Rafferty also takes over Nightly News as the program moves to a new home studio. Earlier this month the program moved to Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza, the same studio that houses the Today show. The show has originated from the 3rd floor of Rockefeller Plaza for decades (save for a six month span in 2007 when the show originated from the 8th floor while a new studio was being constructed).