Meghan Trainor Addresses Viral Side-By-Side Toilets Story: “It’s the Best Thing I Ever Did”

During Tuesday’s 'The Tonight Show,' the singer explained why she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, had toilets installed next to each other.

Megan Trainor on 'The Tonight Show
Sean Gallagher/NBC

Meghan Trainor explained why she installed side-by-side toilets for her and her husband, Daryl Sabara, while appearing virtually on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As soon as the interview started, Fallon asked Trainor about her recently revealing that she has two toilets in her bathroom. “My mom’s like ‘I wish there was a song attached to this.’ But there’s not,” she laughed. “I didn’t know it was going to be such a big deal, that’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast.”

While speaking on the podcast Why Don’t You Date Me last week, Trainor shared, “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice.” She added, “We pee at the same time a lot.” She later defended their bathroom habits on Twitter and confirmed the story was true. 

The singer explained to Fallon, “When we moved into this new house, and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby, and you got to pee. And there were so many moments where I was like, ‘Move!’ [and] I was like, ‘I have to go.'” Trainor and Sabara welcomed a son, Riley, in February. 

She continued, “So, when we moved to this new house, I was like ‘I have an extra toilet, can I just pop them next to each other?’ And the plumber giggled, and I was like, ‘I don’t see why you’re laughing. Just do it. Get it done.’ And they did it, and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

Fallon joked that he had a “Tonight Show exclusive” and showed pictures of Trainor’s his and hers toilets. He said, “Meghan, This is a terrible idea. Is it rude to ask whose is whose?”

She responded, “Mine’s the fancy one on the right. It warms your butt and then the other one on the left is right under the air conditioning, so that’s his.”

When Fallon wondered if she would get rid of the extra toilet after making headlines, she replied, “You know how expensive it would be to change that? No, this is the best thing about my house. It’s my favorite part of the house.”

Watch the interview below. 

