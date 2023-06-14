MeKai Curtis, Star of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ Signs With APA (Exclusive)

MeKai Curtis, who stars as the title character in Starz’s hit series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

The show is a part of the Power crime show franchise that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, also an APA client. Raising Kanan centers on the rise of drug dealer Kanan Stark, who in the main Power series was played by Jackson but here is played by Curtis.

The third season of the show just wrapped and Starz is picking it up for a fourth.

Curtis got his acting career off the ground at the age of five when he guest starred in HBO’s seminal Sex In The City. He became a Disney star after making his feature debut opposite Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner in Disney’s adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. He then went on to work as a series regular in numerous Disney Channel shows before making the leap from Disney star to the provocative bad boy title star Raising Kanan.

By signing Curtis, APA keeps the talent, both up-and-coming and established, that is being built by Power and Jackson’s banner G Unit Film & TV in its ever-expanding web of representation. Clients on the company’s list with the Jackson touch include Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr., Joseph Sikora, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Russell Hornsby, and Eric Kofi Abrefa, on top of the aforementioned kingpin, Jackson.

Curtis continues to be managed by Untitled and his attorney is Walter Moseley.