Mel Gibson Boards ‘John Wick’ Prequel Miniseries at Starz

Starz and Lionsgate’s long-developing John Wick prequel series, The Continental, has its first actor booked: Mel Gibson.

The Oscar winner has signed on to the series, which is set 40 years before the events of the film series starring Keanu Reeves. It’s set at the titular hotel, a gathering place for international assassins.

The three-part series, which has tapped Albert Hughes as its lead director, will center on the young version of Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the films. The character is pulled back into a world he thought he’d left behind and takes on a harrowing attempt to seize control of the hotel.

Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Other details of his role are being kept under wraps.

Lionsgate TV, whose sister movie studio produces the film series, is producing The Continental. The series has been in development since 2018, when Starz (which is owned by Lionsgate) broached the idea of setting an ongoing series at the hotel.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing and will serve as showrunners. They executive produce along with John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad and director Chad Stahelski, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

For Gibson, The Continental will be his first series work since his recurring role in the 2004-05 ABC comedy Complete Savages, which he also exec produced. His recent film credits include Fatman, Dragged Across Concrete and The Professor and the Madman. He’s repped by APA and attorney Leigh Brecheen.

Deadline first reported the news.