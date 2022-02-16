Melissa Fumero to Star Opposite Randall Park in Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Melissa Fumero has signed on for her follow-up to the recently concluded NBC favorite.

The actress behind Amy Santiago will star opposite Randall Park in Netflix’s Blockbuster. The 10-episode workplace comedy, which was picked up to series in November after being previously developed at NBC, is created by from former Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Vanessa Ramos, marking a reunion for Fumero with the showrunner.

Blockbuster is described as an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America and explores what it takes — and more specifically who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds. Fumero will play Eliza, a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Park) as his trusty No. 2 — and maybe more.

Ramos, whose credits also include NBC’s Superstore, will pen scripts alongside David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Happy Endings, Superstore). All three exec produce alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. The series hails from Universal Television, where Ramos, Caspe and Davis Entertainment are all housed with respective overall deals.

Fumero spent eight seasons starring opposite Andy Samberg on Fox-turned-NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She’s currently filming the indie comedy feature Bar Fight and voices a role in Hulu’s Marvel animated comedy MODOK. She previously had recurring roles on Netflix/Pop’s One Day at a Time and counts Gossip Girl and Room 104 among her credits. She’s repped by UTA and Corner Booth Entertainment.