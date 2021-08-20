Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Breakthrough Diagnosis: “I am Vaccinated and I Got COVID, and It’s Bad”

Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms, despite being vaccinated.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video message, noting first off that she “never does videos” but she felt like this particular message was important: “I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad,” she explained.

Describing her symptoms, the actress said that she feels a weight on her chest and that it is hard to breathe. “One of my kids I think has it so far and I’m praying that the other ones are okay.” Hart has three sons, Tucker, Braydon and Mason, with husband Mark Wilkerson.

“I’m mad, really mad,” Hart continued in the video. “We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

Hart later praised her youngest son for wearing a mask regularly as he was used to it from last year. “If he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it,” she said.

The actress went on to emphasize that she is “scared” and “sad” and “disappointed” in herself as well as some of the nation’s leaders.

“I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you to do better,” she concluded. “Protect your families. Protect your kids. It’s not over yet.”