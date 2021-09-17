Melissa McCarthy Shares “Never Been Told” Story From ‘Bridesmaids’: “We May or May Not Have Wet Our Pants”

After Bridesmaids recently celebrated its tenth anniversary in April, Melissa McCarthy took a trip down memory lane and revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from filming the beloved comedy on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show.

After host Stephen Colbert asked McCarthy to reveal a fun fact “that’s never been told” about the movie, the actress explained that her not being up-to-date with technology caused quite the reaction from her cast members.

While shooting Bridesmaids, McCarthy said she discovered an app that could alter appearances. “It was brand new to me, so I constantly was making us all into men, especially older men,” she recalled. “When we were out on the water in the last scene right before Wilson Phillips comes on, we were trapped out there because we were on these little pedestals in water. I can’t name names, but I would say more than two and less than five of us were laughing so hard that we may or may not have wet our pants.”

She joked, “I only go to the bathroom in taffeta,” referring to the puffy purple dress her character wore in the film. Bridesmaids also starred Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Rose Byrne.

McCarthy also told Colbert about another hilarious interaction on the set of her latest movie The Starling. The dramedy gets its name from a bird that antagonizes McCarthy’s character.

“It’s a CGI bird. A lot of times it was too high up to put anything. So Ted [Melfi] would kind of just tell me where it was,” she explained. McCarthy said during an emotional scene with the animal she could hear the director mimicking loud bird calls. “I was like, ‘What the hell is that Ted?’ He’s like, ‘I’m trying to help you by doing the bird.'”

She continued, “There was no warning. We laughed so hard. Then as we went along, weirdly, I was like, ‘Okay, can you do the bird thing again?’ Then I needed it.”

Watch the interview below.