Melissa McCarthy Reveals Story Behind Viral Mariska Hargitay Roadside Moment

Actress Melissa McCarthy explained the story behind the viral moment of her asking drivers to honk for fellow actress Mariska Hargitay on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The comedic star proved that she is just as hilarious in real life and an even better friend. McCarthy said the roadside bit stemmed from Hargitay calling her out. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress admits she is a terrible texter and forgets to check her phone. Hargitay, who recently injured her ankle, sent McCarthy a text that read, “Oh, don’t worry. I’m just here in a lot of pain, recovering. I guess you’re too busy to respond to my texts.”

From there, McCarthy said it was “game on,” as she thought of a plan to cheer her friend up and make it seem as though she was “petitioning for prayers.” So, McCarthy drove to a Wienerschnitzel and stood in front of the restaurant with a sign that read, “Honk if you’re PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay’s recovery.” Fallon played a clip of McCarthy jumping up and down on the curb as cars honked in the background.

The moment happened after McCarthy returned from shooting her latest series Nine Perfect Strangers, which she filmed in Australia with a few other famous friends including Nicole Kidman. McCarthy said when Kidman called and asked if she wanted to work on the show she immediately said yes.

“It was so fun and especially during such weird times, where we’d all been so isolated, to suddenly have this little group of 12, 13 actors and a casting crew kind of bubbled together. I’ll never forget it,” McCarthy said.

Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on Hulu on Wednesday.