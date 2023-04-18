Menendez Father Allegedly Assaulted Menudo Member, Peacock Docuseries Claims

Peacock’s upcoming true-crime docuseries on the infamous Menendez brothers includes a shocking allegation from a former Menudo boy band member against Jose Menendez, the father of the two boys convicted of murdering their parents.

The Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed trailer, unveiled Tuesday, features Roy Rosselló claiming he was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Jose Menendez.

“It’s time for the world to know the truth,” Rosselló says in the trailer.

He adds of the elder Menendez, “I know what he did to me in his house.”

Their Menendez brothers’ trial became a national sensation as Americans closely followed the case and the brothers testified that the murders were mitigated by a lifetime of sexual abuse by their father. After a mistrial and deadlocked jury, the brothers were later retried and convicted in 1996 of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

The trailer suggests that Rosselló’s revelation could change how the public views the Menendez brothers’ conviction and potentially reopen their case.

While they have served life sentences in California prisons, the Menendez brothers have been the subject of a host of true-crime TV shows, including the Edie Falco-starrer Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, and Lifetime’s Menendez: Blood Brothers, which starred Courtney Love.

The Peacock docuseries, based on reporting by the journalists Robert Rand and Nery Ynclan, is set to debut on May 2.