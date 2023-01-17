Meryl Streep Boards ‘Only Murders in the Building’ at Hulu

Meryl Streep is checking into Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

The three-time Oscar winner will appear in the third season of Hulu’s murder-mystery comedy. Star Selena Gomez revealed Streep’s casting in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Details of Streep’s role — and how extensive it may be — are being kept under wraps for now. She joins a cast led by Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short; Paul Rudd — who had a cameo in the second season finale — and former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams are also joining the cast, which also includes Tina Fey, Vanessa Aspillaga, Adina Verson, Ryan Broussard and Andrea Martin.

Only Murders in the Building was nominated for 17 Emmys after its first season, winning three (guest acting honors for Nathan Lane, outstanding production design and outstanding sound mixing). Hulu has said the show is its most popular original comedy; it spent nine weeks on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming series chart in 2022, drawing 3.67 billion minutes of viewing time in that span.

The role will be Streep’s first in a TV series since she starred in season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies. She has three Emmys to her credit: for outstanding narrator for Netflix’s documentary Five Came Back (2017), lead actress in a miniseries or movie for HBO’s Angels in America (2004) and lead actress in a limited series for Holocaust (1978).

Martin also posted a group photo with Streep and announced that filming on season three of the series began.

Disney’s 20th Television produces Only Murders in the Building. Martin and John Hoffman co-created the series and executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) and Jess Rosenthal.

See Gomez and Martin’s Instagram posts below.