Meryl Streep, Kit Harington to Head Cast of Apple Climate Change Anthology

Apple TV+ has lined up a star-studded cast for a climate change anthology series.

Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Matthew Rhys will head the ensemble for Extrapolations, an eight-episode drama from writer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Report) and The Morning Show production company Media Res. The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav, with additional actors to be announced.

Extrapolations, which is currently in production, will tell interconnected stories about how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith work and family.

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together — and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” said Burns. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”

Details of Streep’s role, her first series work since HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2019, are being kept under wraps. Miller (The Loudest Voice) will play a marine biologist. Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the CEO of an industrial giant. Rahim (The Mauritanian) plays a man struggling with memory loss. Rhys (Perry Mason) will play a real estate developer. Diggs (Snowpiercer) plays a rabbi in South Florida. Chan (Eternals) plays a single mother and micro-finance banker. Schwimmer (Friends, Intelligence) plays the father of a teenage daughter. Gourav (The White Tiger) plays a driver for hire.

