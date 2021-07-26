Mexican American Family Comedy in the Works at ABC

ABC is looking for its next family comedy.

The network is teaming with writer Grace Parra Janney (Hulu’s Solar Opposites) to develop a family comedy inspired by her own Mexican American family in Texas. Eva Longoria’s Unbelievable is on board to exec produce the potential series. Longoria’s Telenovela collaborator Josh Bycel will exec produce. Longoria will direct the potential pilot.

The multigenerational comedy focuses on an upper-middle-class family handling grief, identity and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the family’s patriarch.

The comedy hails from 20th Television, where Longoria’s production company is based under a long-term overall deal. Unbelievable’s Ben Spector will also exec produce.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Josh’s work since our time together on Telenovela and Grace and I share similar ‘Texican’ backgrounds,” Longoria said. “At Unbelievable we are always pushing to tell real and authentic stories, so I’m particularly proud to share one that is not unlike my own family’s experience.”

As a producer, Longoria’s credits include HBO Max’s The Gordita Chronicles and former ABC soap Grand Hotel as well as Devious Maids, Mother Up and Ready for Love. She’s repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen.

Parra Janney was, like Longoria, born in Texas. The writer and comedian was a contributor on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore and writer on Broke and Glory Daze. As an actress, her credits include BoJack Horseman, Broken, How I Met Your Mother, Superstore and Master of None. She’s repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham.

Bycel’s credits include Solar Opposites, LA to Vegas, The Mindy Project and Telenovela. He’s repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.