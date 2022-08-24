Michael B. Jordan, WME Sports’ HBCU Basketball Showcase Set for TNT Return

Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan’s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase featuring historically Black colleges and universities, is returning to TNT for a second installment.

The college basketball tournament, set for Feb. 4, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, is also produced by WME Sports, WME’s sports division; Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment; and Scout Sports and Entertainment.

This year’s tournament will feature Morgan State University against Delaware State University and Norfolk State University taking on Hampton University, with games to air on TNT. Last year, Turner Sports, Invesco QQQ and WME Sports joined with Jordan to support historically Black colleges and universities and their student-athletes.

Part of the proceeds from the basketball showcase will once again help support organizations focused on advancing the Black educational institutions and the local Newark community. The event was previously named the Hoop Dreams Classic when Jordan launched it in 2020.

Jordan is set to direct and reprise his role as Adonis Creed in the boxing drama Creed III for MGM. And Jordan and Yahya Abdul-Matten II have teamed up for I Helped Destroy People, a dramatic thriller that adapts a 2021 New York Times article involving a whistleblower, the FBI and racial and religious profiling.