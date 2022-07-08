Michael Cimino Books ‘Victor’ Follow-Ups: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘B-Loved’ (Exclusive)

Michael Cimino is filling up his dance card now that Love, Victor has come to an end with its third and final season.

The star of Hulu’s follow-up take has joined the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and booked the lead role opposite Cobra Kai’s Peyton List in the HBO Max romantic special B-Loved.

In Never Have I Ever, Cimino will play Ethan, a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High. Season three of the series is set to debut Aug. 12, with the final season of the comedy from exec producer Mindy Kaling and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan expected in 2023.

B-Loved, the two-episode special set for around Valentine’s Day 2023 on HBO Max, was picked up in May. The special revolves around Bea (List), a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole (Cimino), whose house she has been inhabiting for more than 100 years. With the help of a magical ring that allows Cole to see Bea, they’ll rediscover the meaning of being alive, but also the importance of letting go. Emily Ting (Tall Girl 2) directs the series from Endeavor Content and writer Cesar Vitale.

In addition to portraying Victor for all three seasons of Hulu’s Love, Simon update, Cimino’s credits include Senior Year and a voice gig in Hamster & Gretel. He’s repped by CAA, Megan Silverman and Felker Toczek.