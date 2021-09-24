Michael K. Williams Cause and Manner of Death Determined to Be an Accidental Overdose

Michael K. Williams’ death in early September was due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the New York City’s chief medical examiner’s office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The five-time Emmy nominee and beloved The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Sept. 6, a New York Police Department spokesperson told THR, with no cause of death available at that time.

In a statement, Williams’ longtime rep also confirmed the death of the actor. “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss,” Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR said.

According to a statement provided by the medical examiner’s office, Williams’ death was specifically determined to be “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine” with the manner of death ruled an accident.

Williams’ most recent roles include Montrose Freeman on HBO’s Lovecraft Country — for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and was honored with several tributes throughout the 2021 show. He also played Bobby McCray, the father of Antron McCray (Caleel Harris), who convinced his son to sign a false confession, in Ava DuVernay’s 2019 Netflix miniseries about the Central Park Five, When They See Us.

But Williams is arguably best known as racketeer Chalky White on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire appearing between 2010 and 2014 and stick-up man Omar Little on HBO’s The Wire.

Social media tributes also poured in for the actor following the news of his death, including messages and remembrances from When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Niecy Nash, The Wire creator David Simon and actor Wendell Pierce, The Night Of’s Riz Ahmed, Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett and more.