Michael K. Williams Was Widely Expected to Win His First Emmy Even Before His Tragic Death

As the entertainment industry mourns the tragic passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, admirers of the great character actor may wish to be reminded that he is nominated for the best supporting actor in a drama series Primetime Emmy for his performance as Montrose Freeman on HBO’s Lovecraft Country — and is widely expected to win, for the first time in his illustrious career, just 13 days from now.

Indeed, he was listed as the category’s frontrunner in the most recent edition of THR‘s Feinberg Forecast on Aug. 25, and by the majority of GoldDerby’s prognosticators in their most recent update. The final round of Emmy voting ended at 10 p.m. PST on August 30.

This would be long overdue acknowledgment for Williams, who was never even nominated for his iconic work on the HBO drama series The Wire or Boardwalk Empire, but garnered five noms in the last seven years: best supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Bessie in 2015, The Night Of in 2016 and When They See Us in 2019; best informational series or special for Vice, on which he was an executive producer, in 2018; and this year for Lovecraft Country.

The seven other nominees in his category this year are The Handmaid’s Tale‘s O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford; The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito; Perry Mason‘s John Lithgow; The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies; and This Is Us‘s Chris Sullivan.

Should Williams’ name be called, he would be only the seventh posthumous winner in the Emmys’ 73-year history, after Ingrid Bergman, Audrey Hepburn, Raul Julia, Diana Hyland, Marion Lorne and Alice Pearce.