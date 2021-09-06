Aldis Hodge, Niecy Nash and More of Hollywood Pay Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “A Talent Beyond Measure”

In the wake of Michael K. Williams’ death on Monday, Hollywood figures took to social media to pay tribute to the actor best known for his roles on The Wire and Lovecraft Country. Williams was found dead at his home in Brooklyn on Monday. He was 54.

The Wire creator David Simon shared on Twitter he was “too gutted” to share everything “that out to be said.” He offered a short statement for the moment, writing of Williams: “Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

Aldis Hodge expressed his disbelief over Williams’ passing on Instagram, writing “I can’t even believe this. Rest in power, Mike. You were always a good brother. A fantastic artist and an even better human being. We’ll miss you.”

Niecy Nash took to Instagram as well to pay tribute to her When They See Us co-star, writing “You were a beautiful soul, a kind spirit & a good time… a talent beyond measure. Thank you for the many times we traded energy and you made me feel like family. You left us too soon… Praying for your loved ones.”

Wendell Pierce, who starred as Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire, wrote of his late co-star: “The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. If you don’t know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance.”

“He was proud of the artist he had become, asking for my advice long after he had surpassed any incite I could have shared,” Pierce continued on Twitter. “Always truthful, never inauthentic. The kindest of persons. Like two mischievous kids, we would laugh & joke whenever we would meet. Like Baltimore years ago, THE WIRE brought us together and immortalized Omar & Bunk in that ‘scene’ on a park bench. But for us we aimed to take that moment in time together and say something about Black men. Our struggle with ourselves, internally, and each other. For me & Mike we had nothing but respect. So to you, my brother Mike, there is a small comfort that I know, you knew how much we loved you.”

Giancarlo Esposito said of the actor on Instagram, “I have never met a more loving, caring, beautiful human being. A true friend and thespian. I will forever miss you my dear brother. Godspeed.”

Leslie Jones reflected on working with Williams on 2016’s Ghostbusters, stating on Instagram: “He was so nice to me when we did ghostbusters and we bonded on many levels!! Damn I was just thinking the next time I saw him I was gonna tell him how dope of an actor he is. Damn y’all we lost a good one. Rest in love my brother.”

Jesse Collins shared gratitude to Williams for their work together on DMX’s moving tribute at the 2021 BET Awards. Williams channeled the late rapper, who died in April of this year, memorializing his work with a musical tribute. “Honored to work with you on the DMX tribute. Thank u for all that u gave us. REST IN POWER!,” Collins wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of Williams’ performance.

Among Williams’ most recent performances was Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. But the frequent HBO star was best known for his roles as Omar Little in The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

Read more tributes below.

Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn't easy and a truly great dude. A huge loss. Somebody tell God, Omar coming.#RIPMichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/Ch4iEoCVvS — Travon Free (@Travon) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021

For years Wikipedia listed Michael K. Williams as my brother. Neither one of us chose to correct it, instead we took it at its word. “We’re brothers, yo.” He shared poems with me. We broke bread & kicked it whenever we could. A deep & sincere connection. A beautiful spirit. 💔💔 — Saul Williams (@SaulWilliams) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2021

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021