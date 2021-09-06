Michael K. Williams, ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies at 54

Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little in The Wire, has died, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 54.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” his long-time rep, Marianna Shafran, of Shafran PR confirmed with THR.

Williams was found in his Brooklyn residence on Monday afternoon, the New York Police Department confirmed to THR.

Among Williams’ more recent performances are Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, and When They See Us‘ Bobby McCray, the father of Antron McCray who convinced his son to sign a false confession.

The frequent HBO star was best known for his roles as Omar Little in The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. Following the news of Williams passing, HBO issued a statement about the loss of the actor.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss,” HBO told THR in a statement

Michael Kenneth Williams was born in Brooklyn on Nov. 22, 1966. His mother was from the Bahamas and his father, Booker, was from South Carolina. He was raised in the Vanderveer housing projects in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School in the borough.”

Growing up, I got picked on a lot,” he told Time magazine in 2017. “I was the corny one. I was not popular with the ladies. In a very alpha-male community, being sensitive is not considered a quality.”

He excelled in street dancing and worked on tours fronted by the likes of George Michael and Madonna before pursuing acting with the National Black Theatre in New York City, and he made his onscreen debut in Bullet (1996), starring Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur