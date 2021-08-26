Michael Keaton’s Email Blunder Results in Hysterical Bradley Cooper Story

Michael Keaton just wanted a new saddle for his horse. What he wound up with is a hilarious tale that involves Bradley Cooper.

The Oscar-nominated star dropped by Late Night on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming film Worth when he shared an anecdote about being an avid horseman at his ranch in Montana.

Keaton decided to treat himself to a handmade saddle, so he reached out to a popular California saddlemaker by the name of Cash Cooper to get the ball rolling, he told host Seth Meyers.

“I went to his shop and said ‘Let’s get started’ and then we would email back and forth,” Keaton explained. In the emails, Keaton would share specifics for the order that only a horseman would understand.

“And he would respond and then there would be the gaps, and I wouldn’t hear from him,” Keaton told Meyers. “And I would go, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Just checking in. We were talking about the engraving down at the bottom. Just keep it simple.’ [And he would reply] ‘Yeah. OK. Ha!’ And I’m going, ‘OK… He’s enjoying this.’ And then I would not hear from him for a while.”

The back and forth went on a little while longer, Keaton becoming more concerned about the lack of care and interest the saddlemaker Cooper was expressing in the order. Well, it turns out he was emailing the wrong Cooper.

“I had been mistakingly emailing Bradley Cooper the whole time,” Keaton said. “And he was on the other end going ‘What the fuck is he even talking about?’ I thought it was hysterical. I emailed him back that it was so funny, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I was kind of rolling along with it, but I didn’t know what I was supposed to say. I thought it was a great gag, but I kind of ran out because you were getting really specific.'”

Watch Keaton tell the story below.