Michael Kopsa, ‘X-Files,’ ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor, Dies at 66

Michael Kopsa, a veteran of Canadian-shot TV series and movies like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Fantastic Four, has died. He was 66.

Kopsa died Sunday of complications from a brain tumor, his former wife, Lucia Frangione, announced on Twitter.

“The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote Tuesday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

Kopsa was a staple of genre TV series shot in Vancouver or Toronto, including Fringe, The Net, Dead Zone and The Sentinel. He also played General Kerrigan on Stargate SG-1 after moving to Vancouver in 1994.

“Stargate employed just about every actor in Vancouver I think at one time or another. We are all going to wait for our turn. We are competing as always,” Kopsa told the Gate World website about the Stargate SG-1 series in 2009.

Born in Toronto on Jan. 22, 1956, Kopsa studied acting at the Circle in the Square Theater School for four years in New York until 1984, when he returned to Canada to complete an arts and science degree at the University of Toronto.

Kopsa’s first movie performance came in Timing (1985), which was directed by Eric Weinthal and had a world premiere at the Montreal World Film Festival. TV series work followed, including on T and T, which starred Mr. T, Tropical Heat, on which he appeared alongside Rob Stewart as Nick Slaughter, and a recurring role on Falcon Beach, a teen soap shot in Winnipeg.

His Canadian movie work included roles in Francois Girard’s Thirty-Two Short Films About Glenn Gould (1993) and Bruce McDonald’s Hard Core Logo (1996).

He had a thriving career as a voice-over artist, playing Char Aznable in the English dubbing of Mobile Suit Gundam and Col. Volcott O. Huey in the Galaxy Angel anime series.

He also did English-language voice dubbing or voice-overs for Ninjago, Alien Racers and Princess Castle and for a host of video games.