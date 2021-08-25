Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76.

Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.”

She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Nader was born in St. Louis in 1945 and raised in California. His screen career began in 1963 in William Asher’s comedy Beach Party, which promoted several more appearances in beach movies such as Bikini Beach and Pajama Party.

His first recurring role began in the series Gidget, which starred Sally Field and Don Porter. Nader would go on to appear in As the World Turns and Magnum P.I. before becoming Alexi Theophilus in the primetime soap series Bare Essence.

In the romance series Dynasty, Nader played Dex Dexter in over 150 episodes. He later took the role of Dimitri Marick in daytime series All My Children from 1991-2001.

Nader’s additional credits included TV movie The Great Escape II: The Untold Story, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Cold Case.

As well as his wife Jodi, Nader is survived by his daughter Lindsay and sister Stephanie.

A memorial will be planned for a future date.