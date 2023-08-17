Michael Parkinson, Legendary British Talk Show Host, Dies at 88

Michael Parkinson and wife Mary Parkinson watch from the Royal Box in Wimbledon during the 2022 tennis tournament

British talk show host legend Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88, the BBC said on Thursday. He interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars, including Muhammad Ali, Elton John, Madonna and Helen Mirren, on his long-running chat show.

Parkinson famously also graced the cover of the 1973 Paul McCartney and Wings album Band on the Run, along with the band and such other celebrities as actors James Coburn and Christopher Lee.

“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” the BBC quoted a family statement as saying. “The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

The Guardian once called Parkinson “the great British talkshow host”

The first Parkinson show launched on BBC television in 1971 with U.S. jazz singer Marion Montgomery becoming his first guest. After an 11-year run, Parkinson and his show returned to the U.K. public broadcaster from 1998 until 2007. According to the BBC, the popular host once estimated that he had interviewed more than 2,000 guests.

“Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed,” BBC director general Tim Davie said about Parkinson. “He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public.”

Concluded Davie: “Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener. Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”

In 2013, Parkinson told the public that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but received the doctors’ all-clear in relation to the disease in 2015

Born in 1935 in Cudworth, South Yorkshire in England, Parkinson was also known for his love of cricket.

After two years in the British army, Parkinson became a journalist, first for the Manchester Guardian and then for the Daily Express in London. He later moved into television as a current affairs host and reporter for TV company Granada and the BBC before eventually being made a talk show host.

Last year, Parkinson made a rare public appearance, visiting the Wimbledon tennis tournament with his wife Mary.