Michael Strahan to Blast Off Into Space Aboard Blue Origin Rocket Next Month

Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan will add another item to his long resumé next month: Astronaut.

The NFL hall-of-famer turned TV host will fly to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket on Dec. 9, he said on GMA Tuesday morning. Strahan covered the first Blue Origin flight from the company’s Texas facility in July.

“They approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member. And, without hesitation, I said yes,” Strahan said on the program. “I want to go to space… I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing.”

It will be the third human flight for Blue Origin, with each flight so far including a high-profile, public figure alongside paying customers. The first flight in July included Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, as well as his brother Mark Bezos, while the second flight in October included Star Trek actor William Shatner.

The celebrity guest bookings guarantee a certain amount of media coverage for the launches and that is likely to continue with Strahan, who is all-but-certain to have GMA following him throughout the process.

The other passengers on Strahan’s flight include Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space, as well as space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and his son Cameron Bess.