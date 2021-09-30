Michael Tylo, Actor in Soap Operas and ‘Zorro,’ Dies at 72

Michael Tylo, who starred on Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless and several other soap operas and played Zorro’s pesky antagonist on a 1990s Family Channel series, has died. He was 72.

Tylo lived in Henderson, Nevada, and died Tuesday “after a sickness,” his family announced.

Since 2003, Tylo worked at the University of Nevada Las Vegas as a visiting professor in theater and film, as an assistant dean for the school’s College of Fine Arts and as an acting teacher. He performed with students at the Nevada Conservatory Theatre and in Stealing Las Vegas (2012), a feature produced by UNLV and Roger Corman.

“Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he was so special,” Nancy Uscher, dean of the College of Fine Arts, said in a statement. “He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments.”

A native of Detroit, Tylo played archeologist Quint Chamberlain, married to Lisa Brown’s Nola, on CBS’ Guiding Light from 1981-85 and from 1996-97, and on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, he was photographer Blade Bladeson from 1992-95.

His soap résumé included stints as Lord Peter Belton on NBC’s Another World, Matt Connolly on ABC’s All My Children, Charlie Prince on ABC’s General Hospital and Sherman Gale on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful.

He portrayed Alcalde Luis Ramone on the first two seasons (1990-91) of the Family Channel’s reboot of Zorro, starring Duncan Regehr. The show was shot in Spain, and he wasn’t crazy about that.

“He is a man who doesn’t want to be there, so I use the fact that I don’t want to be in Spain and it works well. He wants to get out and go back to Mexico City,” he said in a 1990 interview. “I gave him the distinction of wearing gloves — smart ones, not military ones, and of course I wear my hair long, both in the series and out of it.”

Tylo also showed up on Lonesome Dove, Gabriel’s Fire and Murder, She Wrote and had a voice role on Nightwing: The Series.

Survivors include his third wife, Rachelle, whom he married in 2010, and his children, Izabella, Katya, Koko and Gia. Michael Tylo Jr., his son with his first wife, Bold and the Beautiful actress Hunter Tylo, had a seizure and drowned in the family swimming pool at age 19 in 2007.

When he wasn’t acting, Tylo said he turned to another pursuit.

“I enjoy pottering around the house and doing the plumbing,” he said. “My father was a plumber, and I used to support myself doing plumbing. My father once told me, ‘They will always need plumbers. People will always have to go to the bathroom, but they won’t always watch television.'”