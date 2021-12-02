Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner Join Vince Vaughn in Apple’s ‘Bad Monkey’

Bad Monkey is on the fast track at Apple.

The 10-episode dramatic adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 best-selling novel has enlisted Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner to join Vince Vaughn in the series from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Additionally, Marcos Siega (Dexter, The Flight Attendant) will direct the pilot and exec produce.

Picked up straight to series in August and written by Lawrence, Bad Monkey revolves around Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective who was demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Monaghan (The Path, True Detective) will portray Bonnie, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage who complicates Yancy’s life as a secret from her past resurfaces.

Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) will take on the part of Dragon Queen/Gracie, who is both revered and feared on Andros as she practices Obeah alongside her contentious grandmother.

Hagner, who is fresh off of TBS-turned-HBO Max favorite Search Party, will play Eve, who is questioned by Yancy about her dead husband and whom he feels might know more than she’s saying.

The series hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence is under a rich overall deal that, per sources, remains in the midst of being re-negotiated following the success of Apple and the studio’s Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso. Lawrence exec produces via his studio-based Doozer Productions alongside the company’s Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will co-executive produce. Bad Monkey marks the third series from Lawrence and WBTV for Apple, joining Ted Lasso and the recently ordered Jason Segel-led comedy Shrinking.

Monaghan is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer. Turner-Smith is with UTA, 111 Media and Ziffren Brittenham. Hagner is with UTA and Suskin Management.