Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Drama ‘Echoes’

Michelle Monaghan is ready to pull double duty for Netflix.

The actress, who previously starred in the streamer’s Messiah, will play twins in the limited series Echoes.

Picked up straight to series last month, the seven-episode show is described as a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Monaghan will play Leni and Gina. Leni is the sister that is content to stay home, marry her childhood sweetheart, raise her daughter and help run the beautiful horse farm where everyone lives together rooted in their shared history. Gina is the rebellious sister that turned her back on all that and escaped to Los Angeles where she rose to quick fame writing about a darker undertow that informed her Southern childhood.

Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways) serve as showrunners on the series and exec produce alongside creator-writer Vanessa Gazy (Eden). Echoes is the first series to stem from Yorkey’s recently signed overall deal with Netflix, for whom he spearheaded breakout 13 Reasons Why.

Monaghan’s credits include Netflix’s Messiah, HBO’s True Detective, Hulu’s The Path and features Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Gone Baby Gone. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.