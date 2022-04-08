Michelle Pfeiffer Recalls Hesitation About Taking ‘Ant-Man’ Role Without Seeing Script First

Michelle Pfeiffer is proving that she’s quite trusting, at least when it comes to taking a chance with the Ant-Man franchise.

The Oscar-nominated actress appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday, where host Jimmy Fallon asked about her involvement in the Marvel film series that is slated to release director Peyton Reed’s third movie in the saga, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in July 2023. Fallon wanted to hear about Pfeiffer’s memory of first signing up to play Janet van Dyne and whether Marvel informed her “how many quantums you’re in.”

She replied, “They’re very mysterious, and they’re very secretive, of course, with their storylines.” After Fallon replied that he liked the secretiveness, Pfeiffer made it clear she didn’t fully agree. “It’s a little hard because I met with Peyton, and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script. You have to commit without actually having read anything.”

Pfeiffer went on to explain that she learned why nothing is set in stone, even after an actor for a Marvel project gets a script. “It wouldn’t have mattered because it all changes anyway,” she said. “You don’t really know what you’re getting into, and then you get a script right before you start shooting, and then it changes every day. And then you shoot the movie, and you wrap, and then it changes again.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Reed shared that the actress warned him that she could get cold feet, as she had “tried to back out” of every film she had ever made. Luckily, everything worked out, and she’ll join co-stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Jonathan Majors in the highly anticipated new film.