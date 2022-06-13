Michelle Yeoh to Lead Cast of Brad Falchuk/Byron Wu’s ‘The Brothers Sun’

Four months after being ordered straight to series, Netflix has set its cast for The Brothers Sun.

The series from creators Brad Falchuk (Glee) and Byron Wu (The Getaway) has tapped Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Crazy Rich Asians) to star.

Described as an action-packed, darkly comedic family soap, the eight-episode series is set in both Los Angeles and Taiwan and features an all-Asian writers room and all-Asian cast. The drama revolves around Taipei gangster Charles Sun who is settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce.

Yeoh will star as Eileen “Mama” Sun, who has built a new life for herself and her son in Los Angeles — far from her past in Taiwan.

Justin Chien (Two sides: Unfaithful) will play Charles Sun, who grew up the elder son of a crime boss, groomed to be a hardened criminal. He goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother but finds himself torn between the life he’s been raised in and the life he could make for himself.

Sam Song Li (Better Call Saul) will portray Bruce Sun, who came to the U.S. as a kid with with little memory of Taipei and no idea of his family’s past. When his infamous and respected brother shows up on his doorstep, Bruce is thrown into a world that he is vastly unprepared for.

Highdee Kuan (This Is Us) will play “Alexis.” Driven and ambitious, Alexis grew up with a strong sense of justice and work ethic which resulted in her becoming an assistant DA.

Joon Lee (Dated) rounds out the series regular cast as TK, an aspiring gangster and Bruce’s best friend since childhood. He wishes he was tough, loyal, and smart – but he isn’t. But that doesn’t stop him from trying.

Joining in recurring roles are Alice Hewkin (Sex Education) as May/June; Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Blood Boots; Jenny Yang (Busy Tonight) as Xing; Madison Hu (The Boogeyman) as Grace; and Rodney To (Parks and Recreation) as Mark.

The Brothers Sun marks Falchuk’s first solo series for Netflix under his overall deal with the streamer. The frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator serves as showrunner and co-created the series alongside Wu. Both exec produce alongside Mikkel Bondesen and Kevin Tancharoen (Agents of SHIELD), with the latter also set to direct.

For Yeoh, the casting comes as she has been long attached to star in a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff, Section 31, reprising her role as Capt. Philippa Georgiou for Paramount+. The project from exec producer Alex Kurtzman has been in the works since late 2018 at the former CBS All Access. Yeoh is repped by Artist International Group and Cohen & Gardner.