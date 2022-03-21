Michelle Young to Co-Host ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Podcast

Michelle Young is taking a seat at the podcasting table.

The 2021 star of ABC’s The Bachelorette is joining the franchise-produced podcast Bachelor Happy Hour as co-host alongside Becca Kufrin.

Young, who found love with fiancé Nayte Olukoya in her recent stint on the reality dating series, steps into the co-hosting seat that has been left vacant since Rachel Lindsay departed in April of 2021.

“Having found love on The Bachelorette, I’m excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation,” said Young in a statement on Monday. “I can’t wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!”

At the 100-episode mark, Lindsay exited the show that she and Kufrin took over as co-hosts together in 2020. Her exit followed the controversial 2021 season of The Bachelor and exit of longtime host Chris Harrison, which prompted Lindsay to advocate for more change and inclusivity from the hit franchise. While she received praise, the TV personality also experienced online bullying amid the process and opted to take a step back from Bachelor Nation. A rotating door of franchise stars have filled in since Lindsay’s absence.

Young’s first episode on March 22 will see her catching viewers up on her post-Bachelorette life.

The episode comes a week after the finale of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard. The March 15 finale drew 4.73 million same-day viewers, a season high but down 22 percent from the 2021 finale. For the season as a whole, The Bachelor’s seven-day averages are down 31 percent in total viewers and 39 percent in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 (pending delayed viewing results from the show’s final two weeks).

The next cycle of The Bachelorette, which will star two of Echard’s exes as co-leads for the first time on the veteran reality TV series, returns this summer. Jesse Palmer, who hosted Echard’s season, will return as host.

On Bachelor Happy Hour, the official recap podcast for the Bachelor franchise, former Bachelorettes Young and Kufrin (who hails from the 2018 season) will continue to host conversations with current and alumni cast members, dole out relationship advice, share exclusive Bachelor Nation material and “reveal first-hand details fans simply won’t hear anywhere else,” per ABC’s press release.

Bachelor Happy Hour is one of the franchise’s three official podcasts, also including Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, hosted by Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth; and Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, hosted by Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who is married to Lindsay after finding love on her 2017 season.

The Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures podcast will release new episodes on Tuesdays through Wondery across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SiriusXM.

Rick Porter contributed to this story.