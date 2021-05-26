‘Flight Attendant’ Star Michiel Huisman Boards Apple’s Mark Boal Thriller

The Flight Attendant‘s Michiel Huisman has booked a ticket to another TV project.

The Game of Thrones has joined the cast of Echo 3, an action-thriller series at Apple TV+ from Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). Huisman will star opposite Luke Evans in the 10-episode series.

The show, based on an Israeli series called When Heroes Fly, landed a straight to series order from the tech giant’s streaming platform last summer.

Echo 3 follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant scientist who goes missing on the border of Colombia and Venezuela. Her brother (Evans) and her husband, both of whom have deep military experience and complicated pasts, set out to find her against the backdrop of an explosive secret war.

Huisman will play Prince, a member of the Echo 3 team and Amber’s soon-to-be husband.

It’s unclear whether Huisman’s role in the Apple series could affect his status on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the cast for season two of the series, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, hasn’t been finalized yet.

Huisman’s recent credits also include Spectrum Originals’ Angela Black, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and the feature American Dream. He is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Conway van Gelder Grant, Peikoff/Mahan and Relevant.

Keshet Studios produces Echo 3. Boal is showrunner and executive produces with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Mark Sourian , Pablo Trapero, When Heroes Fly creator Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir of Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman of Keshet International and Karni Ziv of Keshet Broadcasting.