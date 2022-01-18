Mick Fleetwood Teams With Fox for Musical Drama ‘13 Songs’

Mick Fleetwood is teaming with Fox for a musical drama called 13 Songs.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will serve as an executive producer and contribute creative ideas and music for the drama, which has received a script order at the broadcast network.

From writers Will Reiser (50/50) and Jonathan Prince (Four Weddings and a Funeral), 13 Songs revolves around rock legend Jasper Jones, who with his band, The Grift, once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months to live. As a final love letter to his fans, Jasper reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever.

The drama hails from Lionsgate, Polygram Entertainment, Thruline Entertainment and Megamix. Fleetwood exec produces alongside Thruline’s Willie Mercer and Ron West; Megamix’s Gillian Bohrer and Polygram’s David Blackman.

13 Songs arrives as Fox continues to look to musical-driven scripted originals for its primetime roster. The broadcast network recently pushed Monarch to fall in a bid to have the serialized country music drama air without interruption.

In success, music-driven scripted fare generates ancillary revenue from music and album sales. Such was the case with Fox’s Empire and Glee, the latter of which became a massive franchise thanks in part to global tours, downloads and merchandising.

Fleetwood is repped by CAA; Reiser is with UTA, Thruline and Jamie Feldman; Prince is with Thruline, Rothman Brecher and Brad Small; Levine is with CAA and Carlos Goodman.