Mike Batayeh, ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor and Comedian, Dies at 52

Mike Batayeh, who portrayed the laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad and performed comedy sets around the world, has died. He was 52.

The actor died June 1 of a massive heart attack, his family told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother,” his family wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Batayeh is perhaps best known for his work on Breaking Bad, in which he played the manager of the Lavandería Brillante laundromat. The company served as Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) cover for the huge meth lab that Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) used when they worked for the Pollos Hermanos owner/drug kingpin. His character was burned alive in prison in order to keep him from telling the DEA what he knew about Gus’ empire.

The actor had appeared on such other TV shows as Everybody Loves Raymond, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Shield, Sleeper Cell and Touch. He also had roles in films including American Dreams, Gas, American East, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan and Detroit Unleaded.

Batayeh was among the first wave of Western comics to perform for audiences in Dubai, where he filmed a comedy special for Showtime Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.

Survivors include his five sisters, Ida Vergollo, Diane Batayeh-Ricketts, MaryAnn Joseph, Madeline Sherman and Theresa Aquino, and many nephews and nephews.