Mike Hagerty, Actor in ‘Friends’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ Dies at 67

Mike Hagerty, a beloved character actor best known for his role in Friends, has died. He was 67.

HBO, the network behind Somebody Somewhere, a series in which Hagerty starred, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday: “We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in “Somebody Somewhere” showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Everett also posted about Hagerty’s death on Friday via Instagram. “I loved Mike the instant i met him,” wrote the actress alongside a series of photographs. “He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Hagerty was born in 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. He began his screen acting career in 1973 in adventure film The Timber Tramps, followed by appearances throughout the ’80s and ’90s in TV shows including Cheers, Crime Story, Married With Children, Family Ties, Murphy Brown and The Wonder Years.

He played the role of Finley in comedy series The Building and then went on to appear in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Seinfeld and The George Carlin Show. In 1995, Hagerty became played the memorable role of Mr. Treeger, the building superintendent, on a handful of Friends episodes.

Later credits included Lucky Louie, Entourage, Boston Legal, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Glee, The Mindy Project, Grey’s Anatomy, Community and Shameless and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Hagerty’s final credit was the dramedy Somebody Somewhere, in which he portrayed the character of Ed Miller.

Among the Hollywood figures paying tribute to Hagerty on social media was film director and writer Jay Duplass, who wrote on Twitter that the actor was “a great actor and a great man.”

In a Twitter post from Everett, the actress shared that Hagerty’s survivors include his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty and her wife Kathleen O’Rourke and their daughter Meg.