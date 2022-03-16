Mike Myers Returns in Trailer for Netflix Series, Plays 8 Characters

Mike Myers returns in the first trailer for his secretive new Netflix series The Pentaverate.

The Wayne’s World and Austin Powers star will play eight characters in the new series, which focuses on a secret society of five men who have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347. “As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.” Here’s the trailer:

The series co-stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West. Jeremy Irons narrates the series.

Myers has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, though he had a key role in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody and has reportedly been cast in an upcoming untitled David O. Russell project.

Myers’ eight characters in the new series are:

Ken Scarborough: “An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.”

Anthony Lansdowne: “A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate.”

Rex Smith: “A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.”

Lord Lordington: “The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.”

Bruce Baldwin: “Former media mogul.”

Mishu Ivanov: “Ex-Russian oligarch.”

Shep Gordon: “Former Rock-N-Roll manager.”

Jason Eccleston: “A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.”

The Pentaverate consists of six, half-hour episodes created and executive produced by Myers and directed by Tim Kirkby, with John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Jason Weinberg also serving as executive producers. The show premieres May 5.