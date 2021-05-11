Mike Showalter Moves Overall Deal to HBO Max

Mike Showalter is changing his home base.

The Search Party co-creator is extending his relationship with HBO Max and has inked a two-year, first-look deal with the WarnerMedia-backed streamer for his Semi-Formal Productions banner.

Under the deal, HBO Max will have the first right of refusal on projects created and developed by the Wet Hot American Summer co-creator. Semi-Formal president of development and production Jordana Mollick will also make the move with the company.

Writer-director Showalter is currently in production on Hulu’s Elizabeth Holmes limited series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried. He recently wrapped production on Apple’s The Shrink Next Door, with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. His next feature, The Eyes of Tammy Faye starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, is due in September. Search Party has been a breakout for HBO Max since the comedy moved over from TBS. Season five is earmarked for 2022.

Showalter’s credits include feature The Lovebirds, The Big Sick and Hello My Name Is Doris. He also has an exec producer credit on The CW’s In the Dark.

Mollick, meanwhile, teamed with Showalter to launch Semi-Formal in 2018, and produced Doris and The Lovebirds. She currently is exec producing Tammy Faye, Shrink and Dropout.

Semi-Formal is repped by UTA, Artists First and Goodman Genow.