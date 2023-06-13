×
Mikey Day Once Wrote a Risqué ‘SNL’ Skit About ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan,’ Guest-Starring Adam Driver

The sketch never made it to the show, but Driver was all for it.

Mikey Day stopped by Live! With Kelly and Mark and revealed he once wrote a Saturday Night Live sketch about the daytime talk show when it was still Live! With Kelly and Ryan — and it would’ve included a special appearance from none other than Adam Driver.

He told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he would have starred as former Live! co-host Ryan Seacrest and fellow SNL castmember Heidi Gardner would have played Ripa. Day explained that that week’s host, Driver, would be playing Live!’s longtime executive producer Michael Gelman.

When Day told the Ripa and Consuelos that the sketch didn’t make it past the table read, Ripa joked, “Why does Lorne [Michaels, SNL creator,] hate us?”

“Lorne loves you guys, but it’s hard to make fun of beautiful, smart, intelligent people,” the castmember told them. “But you check in with the host before read-through, and so I went up to Adam Driver, and I was like, ‘OK, you’re playing Gelman. Do you know who Gelman is?’ And he was like, ‘Of course I know Gelman,'” Day said in Driver’s deep voice.

“We just had Kelly talking about what a good lover Mark is,” the Is It Cake? host continued. “That was our joke. You were like, ‘Well, Mark and I went to Turks and Caicos,’ and it was like, ‘How was it?’ ‘I don’t know. We didn’t leave the hotel room. Mark had me in there the whole time. He’s insatiable.'”

Consuelos replaced Seacrest as the new co-host of Live! in April. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the time, the Riverdale actor opened up about the relatability he and Ripa can bring to the talk show.

“We have a relatable relationship that many people at home can say, ‘Oh, they’re just like us.’ Or, ‘You do that. That really annoys me.’ ‘See, he does the same thing,'” Consuelos said. “I think that’s kind of the magic of what we bring.”

