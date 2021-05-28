Miles Teller Replaces Armie Hammer in ‘Godfather’ Making-Of Series at Paramount+

Paramount+ has found the new lead for its series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather.

Miles Teller will play the film’s producer, Al Ruddy, in the 10-episode series. He takes over the role from Armie Hammer, who exited the show in late January amid allegations of sexual misconduct by several women.

Teller will also be an executive producer of the show, which details the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic film through the eyes of producer Ruddy. Nikki Toscano (Amazon’s Hunters) and Michael Tolkin (The Player, Escape at Dannemora) are writing and executive producing; Toscano will serve as showrunner.

Hammer left the series as several women alleged that he had sent them graphic messages detailing sexual fantasies that included abuse and other disturbing aspects. He was also dropped from several film roles, the Starz series Gaslit and Broadway play The Minutes, as well as by agency WME. The Los Angeles Police Department is also investigating a rape claim made against the actor.

ViacomCBS gave The Offer a straight to series order in December 2020, targeting it for Paramount+ (which was then still CBS All Access). The project is part of the conglomerate’s strategy to mine its IP library for series and film projects — though The Godfather itself currently streams on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform under a two-year exclusive license.

Teller’s credits also include the Divergent series, War Dogs and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick and Escape From Spiderhead.

Toscano and Tolkin executive produce The Offer with Leslie Greif, Ruddy, Teller and Dexter Fletcher, who will direct multiple episodes of the series.