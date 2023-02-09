Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Check Doing a Super Bowl Ad Together Off Their “Bucket List”

After dancing shirtless on the beach in Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller has moved indoors but is still very much light on his feet in a new Super Bowl ad for Bud Light.

The movie star has teamed with wife Keleigh for “Hold,” a spot that finds the couple turning a living room into a dance floor while she waits on the phone with customer service in a very relatable moment for the masses.

“They said it was really important for them to show a real relationship, and Keleigh and I are very happily married,” Teller tells THR. “Keleigh and I are pretty private people, but this is kind of a bucket-list thing. It was a no-brainer.”

Added bonus: Casting their French bulldog, Bugsy, to share the scene with them. Teller said he was “very flattered” when the opportunity came their way and he was stoked to discover it would allow them to be themselves. “He’s also a really good dancer,” Keleigh adds of the moves on display, choreographed by Julianne Waters aka “Juju.” “It was pretty collaborative and we came up with the dances together so that was really fun. I get to dance around him and cheerlead him on.”

It’s a sweet spot for Keleigh who says she’s more comfortable watching her husband do what he does best. “I’m not in my comfort zone being on screen,” she explains. “But watching him is like experiencing a master class. He’s able to shut off when he hears action and suddenly get completely in character. He’s already thought out every step he’s going to take in the next 30 seconds. It’s crazy.”

Aside from adjusting to having the camera focused on her, Teller joked that his wife also had to get used to an early alarm clock. “Today was a little early of a call time for Keleigh, but it’s a world I’m pretty comfortable with,” he says with a laugh of the shoot that took place Dec. 15 a residential neighborhood in Tarzana.

“Hold” marks a new era for Bud Light as the official beer sponsor for the NFL continues to roll out its new “Easy Enjoyment” campaign for the rest of 2023. The finished product, which Teller praises as “something we’ll be able to show our future kids,” also caps off another successful run for Teller after having appeared in the blockbuster smash Top Gun: Maverick and the critically acclaimed Godfather-inspired series The Offer. “”[The Bud Light ad] really is kind of an exclamation point on the year that I’ve had,” he continues. “Thirty five has been a good year for me.”

But wait, there’s more: Super Bowl Sunday couldn’t be any more of a dream scenario for the Tellers with their new ad debuting during the big game while his beloved Philadelphia Eagles hit the field for the NFL championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. Says the “die-hard” fan: “It’s always Eagles against the world.”

