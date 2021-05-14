Miley Cyrus Inks NBCUniversal Overall Deal

Miley Cyrus has signed a wide-ranging overall deal with NBCUniversal.

The singer-songwriter, actress and performer will develop and appear in projects across the NBCU Television and Streaming portfolio. The deal includes a development component and a commitment to three specials starring Cyrus. The first of the three, Stand By You, will be a one-hour Pride concert special that will stream on Peacock.

“Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You, for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership,” said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCU Television and Streaming. “The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel.”

On the development side, NBCU Television and Streaming will have the first look at projects from Miley Cyrus’ as yet unnamed production company, Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment that covers both unscripted and scripted programming. Cyrus could potentially be involved as talent or a producer on projects across broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication.

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years! Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU,” said Cyrus. “This feels like a natural progression, and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too. We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event.”

Cyrus released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, in November 2020. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Its lead single, “Midnight Sky,” peaked at No. 14 on Billboard‘s Hot 100. She was the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on May 7.