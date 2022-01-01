Miley Cyrus Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During New Year’s Performance

Miley Cyrus had to quickly shift gears after enduring a wardrobe malfunction during her New Year’s Eve performance on Friday.

After ringing in the New Year with co-host Pete Davidson on her NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Cyrus began performing her hits “We Can’t Stop” and “Party in the U.S.A.” However, after the singer’s top came undone, Cyrus quickly turned around and had to walk off the stage to change her attire.

Cyrus could be briefly shown holding her top as she sang, before walking backstage as her band and backup singers carried on with the performance. The singer quickly returned wearing a blazer she had worn in a previous performance earlier in the night.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus quipped. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.” Saweetie later joined the singer on stage for the performance as Cyrus danced along.

Later on in the show, Davidson poked fun at the moment. “I heard we may have had a little boob slip. So in solidarity, here’s my boobies,” he said before raising his shirt.

When kicking off the show, which was also live streamed on Peacock, Cyrus said the NBC show was looking different than originally planned amid the surge of the omicron variant. “Now this isn’t exactly the New Year’s Eve party we all thought that we were going to have or even the one that we were planning on last week or just a few hours ago,” she said. “We’re just trying to think positive or negative, whichever one means you can still taste and smell. So we’re doing this as safely as possible.” Cyrus also ensured that everyone in attendance was vaccinated and has been tested.

“We’re racing omicon to midnight and my money is on us. I got tested for COVID so much this week I’m becoming a Q-tip size queen,” Davidson added.

At the end of the show, Cyrus said, “Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us.”